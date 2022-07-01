Scotch & Soda announces bodywear and legwear licencing partnership

Amsterdam-based fashion brand Scotch & Soda has announced a long-term partnership with Stichd to design, produce, and distribute the brand’s bodywear (underwear) and legwear (sock) collections.

The licensed line will launch with a men’s collection in February 2023 for spring/summer 2023, with an early capsule dropping in October 2022 for selected accounts and Scotch & Soda retail stores. The initial SS23 men’s range will be followed with a women’s collection.

Frederick Lukoff, chief executive at Scotch & Soda, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to announce our long-term partnership with Stichd. We are certain that the new Scotch & Soda bodywear lines will deliver high-quality product that will stand out in a particularly competitive market thanks to their extensive expertise and customer-oriented focus.

“As a strategic partner tailoring to our needs and our brand’s specific DNA inspired by the free spirit of Amsterdam, Stichd will provide an exceptional support at design, production and distribution levels. We are looking forward to developing our close collaboration together in the future.”

Stichd will develop a product range that will infuse the Scotch & Soda brand DNA into bodywear and legwear that is inspired by “the free spirit of Amsterdam,” explained Scotch & Soda, while also being in line with its brand identity and offering a “sense of joy, freedom and playfulness through unexpected details and colours with a distinctive design”.

Image: Scotch & Soda

Scotch & Soda added that the collections will offer essential styles, as well as seasonal variations, and will target both the “classic dresser and trend-trier”. The men’s underwear line includes 10 styles of underwear including a variety of cotton boxers for everyday dressing that features monochromatic variations in both dark and light colours with contrasting accent tones used in the waistband, displaying the brand’s logo. In addition, seasonal styles play with bright colours, geometric or abstract patterns, and floral prints.

The legwear line will include crew socks, ankle socks and no-show silhouettes, in both core range and seasonal variations, and feature a signature dip toe design and surprise ‘Have a nice day’ message detail inside the welt.

Image: Scotch & Soda

All socks and underwear designed for Scotch & Soda will feature organically grown cotton and waistbands that contain recycled materials.

Nina Nix, chief executive at Stichd, added: “Partnering with Scotch & Soda to celebrate individuality, authenticity and the power of self-expression is a natural fit. Creating a better world requires teamwork, partnerships, and collaboration, and with our rich Dutch heritage that connects us, we aim in collectively redesigning a future filled with optimism.

“We believe Scotch & Soda and Stichd make the perfect pair and as a leader in the industry are excited to expand with such an exciting brand and use our years of experience to deliver the best in daring essentials.”

Stichd, part of the Puma Group, specialises in high-quality bodywear, legwear, swimwear, fanwear and lifestyle apparel and accessories. Current brand partners include Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Head, and Calvin Klein.

Scotch & Soda’s bodywear and legwear collections will be available in stores, on selected e-commerce platforms and wholesale. Prices for the underwear range from 26.99 euros for a pack of two to 34.99 euros for a pack of three, while legwear prices range from 9.99 to 14.99 euros, with short socks priced from 9.99 to 11.99 pounds.