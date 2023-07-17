Sealskinz launches first apparel collection and strengthens leadership team

British outdoors waterproof accessories brand Sealskinz, which was acquired by Ted Baker founder Ray Kelvin in November last year, has launched its first-ever apparel collection and named a new director of digital and marketing.

Sealskinz, known for its gloves, hats and three-layer socks, is expanding into apparel with a debut collection aimed at the “bold adventurer” to launch the outdoors brand to a wider audience, from the everyday explorer to committed outdoors enthusiasts.

The ‘Vitae’ collection marks a new chapter for the heritage brand, offering “an injection of colour” with a line-up of T-shirts, shorts, and hoodies to support year-round adventures.

Sealskinz Vitae collection Credits: Sealskinz

The collection has been designed for urban environments, explains the brand, to sit alongside its core range of waterproof, technical products that are known and trusted by consumers while attracting a new audience of fans looking “to get the most out of the outdoors in a style to suit them”.

All the pieces in the debut range have been made from sustainable yarns such as bamboo and organic cotton and offer functional detailing, such as a practical bungee cord loop on the T-shirt collars to make hanging sunglasses easy, as well as concealed pockets with glasses cleaner for added utility.

Sealskinz Vitae collection Credits: Sealskinz

Other highlights include a water-repellent hoodie and quick-dry swim shorts featuring built-in compression shorts and a detachable dry bag. The collection is available from Sealskinz’s online store and through select retail partners, with prices ranging from 18 to 125 pounds.

The debut summer 2023 collection will be followed up with an expanded range for autumn/winter 2023 and spring/summer 2024, with more products tailored to different sporting pursuits, adds Sealskinz.

The expansion from waterproof accessories to apparel is part of Kelvin’s reinvention of the heritage brand into an outdoor brand for the modern-day consumer, adding contemporary clothing and accessories designed with functionality at its core. The apparel will sit alongside Sealskinz’s three-layer sock that broke the mould and set the bar for endurance brands and its Fusion Control waterproof gloves.

Sealskinz is Kelvin’s first fashion venture after being ousted from retail chain Ted Baker over allegations of misconduct that were made against him for “forced hugging” and harassment.

Sealskinz Salle hats Credits: Sealskinz

Sealskinz names Richard Edmonds as director of digital and marketing

In addition, Sealskinz has confirmed the appointment of Richard Edmonds as its director of digital and marketing. Edmonds, the co-founder of Runderwear, the UK’s leading underwear brand for runners, will be responsible for the brand's marketing and digital activity to support Sealskinz’s new chapter of growth.

As well as launching Runderwear, Edmonds was also the co-founder of the UK’s first CrossFit gyms in London and worked with professional athletes within tennis and football as a fitness consultant.