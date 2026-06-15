Sean O'Brien wins LCF Enterprise Challenge

London College of Fashion (LCF), UAL, has named Sean O'Brien as the winner of its 10th annual LCF Enterprise Challenge, a platform that showcases the creative talent, innovative spirit and entrepreneurial ambition of its current students, addressing challenges across fashion, technology, sustainability and culture.

The competition is open to students across all levels and disciplines at London College of Fashion and invites them to develop and pitch innovative products, services and ventures that have the potential to create a positive impact for communities, industries and consumers.

This year's First Prize winner is Sean O’Brien, a BA (Hons) Fashion Public Relations and Communication student, who impressed judges with his pitch on Second Thread, a fibre spinning company focused on turning recycled textiles into fully traceable, circular yarn to help close the loop in UK fashion production.

As the overall winner, O’Brien will receive 5,000 pounds to develop his business, sponsored by Harold Tillman, fashion entrepreneur and Fashion Enterprise Advisor at UAL.

Commenting on his win, O’Brien said in a statement: "With Second Thread, I want to create a space where emerging designers and established brands can connect and collaborate, creating opportunities for new talent while celebrating great design. “As the business grows, staying ethical and responsible will remain central to everything we do. Winning this award has given me the confidence and momentum to take the next step. My focus now is on perfecting the product and getting it market-ready."

LCF Enterprise Challenge winners Credits: LCF by Irina Zakharova

Second Prize was awarded to Yiying Zhu, an MA Fashion Textiles student, for Custex AI, an AI-assisted customised textile design and manufacturing platform, while Third Prize was awarded to Isabella Marshall, a BA (Hons) Fashion Contour student, for IM.Intimates, an adaptable bra range.

There were also Highly Commended prizes awarded to Ertay Deger, MA Fashion Entrepreneurship and Innovation, with Generation 78, an emerging womenswear brand worn by Olivia Rodrigo, and Daniel Xu, BA (Hons) Fashion Design: Womenswear, with Silka, a sustainable fabric sourcing platform.

Dr Liz Gee, Dean of Fashion Business School at London College of Fashion, UAL, added: "The Enterprise Challenge programme at London College of Fashion drives real impact, producing the highest number of start-ups across UAL and helping UAL retain its position as the UK university producing the most student start-ups for the fourth year running. The programme supports our students to acquire the skills, knowledge, networks and confidence to realise their commercial creativity.

“Every year we see more students apply to LCF not only because of our world-leading reputation in fashion education, but also because of our strength in enterprise education. Every LCF student has an opportunity to develop their enterprise skills either through their curriculum or through the Enterprise Challenge programme. After graduation, our continued support through the LCF Founders Club, Business Builder and Fashion District partnerships enables LCF founders to start, build and scale successful businesses."

Previous winners of the Enterprise Challenge include Emily Taylor and Alice Simpson, co-founders of sustainable dye start-up Sages, Chamiah Dewey’s petite clothing line Dewey, and Hanan Tantush’s adaptive fashion label Intotum.