Seasalt Cornwall spotlights British manufacturing with Community Clothing

British clothing and lifestyle brand Seasalt Cornwall is launching a collection of menswear essentials with Community Clothing, founded by designer Patrick Grant, placing a spotlight on British manufacturing.

The Community Clothing x Seasalt capsule collection, launching on October 15, features four garments, including a utility jacket, straight jeans, a jumper and walking socks, all made in the UK.

In a statement, Seasalt states that the collaboration was born from the “common values of both brands,” as it looks to bring the best quality fabrics, practical features and lasting style to customers’ wardrobes, while also “shining a spotlight on Community Clothing’s British manufacturing experience”.

Laura Watson, chief creative officer at Seasalt, said: “Community Clothing has always been a brand that we’ve followed with interest. As we’ve been growing our Seasalt Menswear collection in recent years, their experience in denim, in particular, attracted them to us as we believe our customers will appreciate the new jeans in our range, along with the outfitting options provided overall.

“We’ve worked with core Community Clothing shapes, drawing on our distinctive Seasalt colour palette, and the resulting range perfectly reflects Cornish style and UK craft. We’re looking forward to seeing the reaction from our customers.”

Seasalt Cornwall teams up with Patrick Grant’s Community Clothing

Community Clothing x Seasalt collection campaign featuring Patrick Grant Credits: Seasalt Cornwall

The capsule has been designed to offer customers pieces “that will stand the test of time, both for durability and style”. The hero piece is the ‘Chore Jacket,’ a contemporary take on a timeless workwear staple, cut and sewn in Blackburn, Lancashire, crafted with cotton canvas milled in Todmordern,” creating a local supply chain and minimising environmental impact”. The jacket has been made for an easy fit, and features a four-button placket, designed with three external pockets and an internal chest pocket inspired by heritage workers’ jackets.

Other highlights include raw selvedge straight jeans, fully riveted and designed for easy, everyday wear with a straight fit and five practical pockets, and a classic crew neck made in Scotland, knitted with a quality two-ply lambswool yarn spun in Yorkshire. The jumper is available in pear or French blue colour options and has been thoughtfully designed “to be worn day-in, day-out,” with saddle shoulders and classic ribbed trims for a neat finish at the neck, cuffs and hem.

Rounding off the collection is a pair of walking socks, ribbed and cushioned for comfort, crafted in a soft organic cotton. The socks, available in three colourways, were knitted in Hathern, Leicestershire.

Commenting on the collaboration, Grant added: "Community Clothing has always celebrated the very best of British workmanship and the wonderful things that make our textile communities such great places to live and work.

"Likewise, Seasalt has always celebrated the best of their small corner of Britain, from the colourful social and industrial heritage to the beautiful land and seascapes. They celebrate all that makes Cornwall wonderful, and it was a pleasure to work with them on this project."

The Community Clothing x Seasalt collection will be available online at seasaltcornwall.com. Prices will range from 8.50 pounds for a pair of walking socks to 119 pounds for the ‘Chore Jacket,’ which comes in two colourways.

Community Clothing is a British clothing brand and social enterprise founded in 2016 by award-winning clothing designer and judge on BBC One’s The Great British Sewing Bee, Patrick Grant. The brand aims to do “good things for people and communities in the UK, creating jobs where they’re needed most”. To date, Community Clothing has created nearly half a million hours (and counting) of work and supported 1,926 jobs. It has a network of 54 partner factories across the UK, located predominantly in the Northwest, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and South Wales.