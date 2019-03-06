Seasalt to open store in Lincoln

Cornish fashion and lifestyle brand Seasalt is set to open a new store on 23 March at the newly redeveloped Cornhill Quarter in Lincoln.

Seasalt will offer a range of womenswear, footwear and accessories in its new store, all designed by the brand’s team from their studios overlooking the sea in Falmouth, Cornwall.

“We’re really happy to be able to bring Seasalt to a city as full of character and history as Lincoln,” Seasalt co-founder and chairman, Neil Chadwick, said in a statement.

“It’s a brilliant location with many similarities to our Cornish towns, including the breathtaking scenery and happy, relaxed atmosphere. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our new shop.”

On its opening day, the first customer in the queue will receive a 100 pound Seasalt voucher and will get to cut the ribbon to officially open the new store.

Launched in 1981, Seasalt is renowned for its contemporary clothing and accessories made from natural fabrics, and was the first fashion company to win a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainability in 2013.