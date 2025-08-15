Seatbelts reimagined: Northampton students blend fashion and road safety

A new campaign, The Essential Collection, is challenging perceptions of seatbelts by turning them into fashion statements. The initiative is a collaboration between Scrap Car Comparison, road safety charity Brake, and fashion students from the University of Northampton.

Despite being a legal requirement, some young drivers and passengers still resist wearing seatbelts. In 2023, over a third of car occupant fatalities among 17–29-year-olds involved people who were not buckled up. The collection aims to reframe the seatbelt from “uncool” to essential.

Scrap Car Comparison, the national road safety charity Brake and the University of Northampton Credits: Brake

Over a ten-week project, students created four designs using reclaimed seatbelts and buckles: a corset, a duffle bag, a cross-body bag, and a festival hood. Each piece integrates the safety strap as both material and message, blending sustainable design with social impact.

In a press release, Programme Leader Emmeline Child, shares that the collaboration demonstrates the educational value of working with unconventional materials: “It challenged students to adapt their design skills while showing how fashion can engage with real social issues.”

The designs are available on eBay until 8 September, with all proceeds going to Brake’s education and support programmes.

For educators, the project illustrates how fashion courses can incorporate sustainability, live briefs, and social responsibility into design practice.