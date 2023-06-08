Sebago and Drake's collaboration for SS23

Nautical footwear and clothing brand Sebago has unveiled a new footwear collaboration for spring/summer 2023 with British brand Drake’s.

The collaboration will see Drake’s reinterpreting a series of classic Sebago styles using hand-picked materials and finishes that “honour the much-loved originals”. The first to launch is the Docksides, the boat shoe worn by the likes of Pharrell Williams, Steve McQueen and Paul Newman.

The Drake’s for Sebago Dockside will be available in both navy and white leather with paracord laces, and patchwork navy, red and white leather with leather laces. The styles also have contrast hand-stitching, white eyelets, a green and white side tab inspired by the awning outside of Drake’s shops, and embossed co-branding on the shoe’s insole.

Image: Sebago x Drake’s footwear collaboration

Commenting on the collaboration, Michael Hill, creative director at Drake’s, said in a statement: “I have a deep affinity for Sebago. In fact, the Dockside is the first shoe that I remember wearing to school, which played a significant role in shaping my view on clothing and style. I’ve always loved the silhouette and what it represents. It’s an honour to work with the team at Sebago on a version of our own.”

On his interpretation of the Dockside, Hill added: “I didn’t want to mess with the magic too much, as it’s such a timeless style. We specifically selected the leathers as I believe they will age beautifully with time and, hopefully, a bit of exposure to some sun and salt water.”

The Sebago x Drake’s collection is now available in-store and online.