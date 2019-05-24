Sebago collaborates with Sease

Classic American label, Maine born label Sease has collaborated with Italian label Sebago to present Sebago Dockside x Sease, a co-branding venture. The resulting collaboration has brought about a menswear boat shoe with details in Sunrise, a reinterpretation of the timeless Solaro material comprised of a wool and bio-based nylon blend. The shoes are available in three color combinations of materials and colors: brown leather with details in Sunrise Iridescent Desert; blue nubuk with Sunrise Crimson Red and grey suede with Sunrise Royal Blue.

The shoes are crafted for the sea and inspired by sailing, but are also suitable for city life as well. The partnership bridges two major markets for these brands, as Sebago continues building their presence stateside and Sease increases their presence internationally.

Earlier this year, Sebago also launched the Sebago Yacht Club Project , where five European concept stores reinterpreted the brand's signature Portland docksides. Collaborations are becoming a key component to Sebago's growth. The brand is owned by BasicNet SpA, which also owns Kappa, Robe di Kappa, Jesus Jeans, K-Way, Superga, Sabelt and Briko.

photos: courtesy of Purple PR