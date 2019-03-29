Sebago launches Sebago Yacht Club project

Sebago has announced that five European concept stores will be reinterpreting the Portland Docksides, creating five limited edition designs transforming, modifying and customizing Sebago’s shoes with unusual materials and innovative designs, still preserving their DNA.

It’s the first project from the Sebago Yacht Club project, a laboratory dedicated to ideas and experimentation in the world of Sebago. Starting from the end of March, every Thursday for five weeks, five different interpretations of the Portland Docksides will be presented in five different European cities.

The launch of the collaboration begins on March 28 with the Mini silhouette in Madrid, introducing a Portland shoe made with classic materials in an unusual urban mix in black and white. On April 4 the brand launches the new Morrison silhouette in Antwerp, combining a pink suede upper with a French terry yellow heel collar, one of the favorite materials of the “Howlin’ by Morrison” collection. Next, on April 11 the third collaboration launches at Société Anonyme in Florence with a hi-tech reinterpretation of the Portlands in a “lunar” version: sidereal white mesh, lug soles and unusual volumes for shoes ready to tread the craters of Earth’s satellite as well as the deck of a boat. On April 18, Nitty Gritty in Stockholm presents a pair of traditionally shaped Docksides in two different colors, perfectly mixed on a 100 percent animal free Alcantara fabric upper. The first act of the Sebago Yacht Club project and the fifth and final collaboration concludes on April 25 with concept store Oi Polloi in Manchester reinterpreting iconic Docksides using late '80s materials inspired by the Italian Casual urban tribe (the “Paninari”) born in Italy in those years.

Each model features a double flag – Sebago‘s and one with the name of the concept store – and will be exclusively on sale in the stores and through Sebago's e-commerce site.

Sebago is part of BasicNet SpA, which also owns Kappa, Robe di Kappa, Jesus Jeans, K-Way, Superga, Sabelt and Briko. BasicNet operates worldwide through a network of licensed entrepreneurs producing or distributing the group’s branded products. The company provides licensees with R&D, product industrialization and global marketing services. All company procedures take place exclusively online which makes BasicNet a “fully web integrated company.” Based in Torino, BasicNet has been listed on the Italian stock exchange since 1999.

photos: courtesy of Purple PR