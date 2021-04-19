Sebago unveils first co-branded venture with Engineered Garments

American heritage footwear and apparel brand, Sebago, has unveiled its first partnership with New York-based Engineered Garments, founded by Japanese designer Daiki Suzuki.

The capsule collection for spring/summer 2021 features six men’s style and combines a collaboration of “contemporary and classic aesthetics,” explains Sebago in a press release.

Suzuki revisited the US brand’s traditional lines while adding a “classic yet contemporary New York feel”, to create men’s footwear styles that combine both his Japanese aesthetics with the heritage of US sportswear and outdoor clothing.

There are six styles, featuring a mix of full-grain leather, suede, and asymmetrically textured uppers, all with Vibram EVA soles, in a colour palette of beige, black and dark brown.

Sebago with Engineered Garments footwear is available in Nepenthes stores in London, New York, and Tokyo, among other selected stores worldwide.

courtesy of Sebago with Engineered Garments

