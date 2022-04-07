Second edition of Materials 4 Sustainable Fashion Conference scheduled for April

The second edition of the International Materials 4 Sustainable Fashion Conference will take place on 21 April 2022 online and at Brightlands Chemelot Campus in the city of Geleen, the Netherlands.

The event is organized by Jakajima, the Matchmaker for Innovators in the high tech industry in close collaboration with strategic partner Brightlands Chemelot Campus.

While the first online-only edition was very much focused on materials and technology, the upcoming April event will have more of a focus on the concept/design phase of fashion and the impact it can have on materials and vice versa.

Topics covered during talks include “CO2 emissions saved by reusing used clothing”, “Towards textile to textile recycling” and “Advertisement in the Fashion industry: what to do and what not to do when using Sustainability claims”

Speakers at the upcoming conference include Reg Nelemans, the founder and owner of FashionPower; Michelle Baggerman, a design researcher and educator at Bureau Baggerman; Diana Cayuela, a professor at Institute of Textile Research and Industrial Cooperation of Terrassa (INTEXTER) – Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC); Ellen Sillekens, the innovation manager at Stichting Sympany; Fabio Silvestr the head of marketing and business development at gr3n; and Kim Poldner, a lecturer and professor of circular business at The Hague University of Applied Sciences.