Self-portrait steps into jewellery category

London-based Self-portrait has entered the jewellery category with the launch of a debut collection incorporating the brand’s signature style into a new medium.

Among the line is a nod to the brand’s staple Bow Bag collection, which has been translated into jewellery through the incorporation of the signature bow motif that can now be seen on statement earrings, gold bangles and crystal brooches made with 18k plated gold and 18k white plated gold.

Other pieces include heart motif earrings and gold pearl droplets, each again mirroring the brand’s already established aesthetic while designed to be versatile for customers.

Self-portrait's new jewellery collection. Credits: Self-portrait.

It is this element that Self-portrait’s founder and creative director, Han Chong emphasised in his statement referencing the launch.

In a release, Chong said: “By introducing jewellery we have diversified our product categories to give our customers the complete lifestyle experience.

“I wanted to create pieces that not only complement our clothing, but can also stand alone as unique statements. Each jewellery piece celebrates the intricate details and designs that define Self-Portrait, in a form that can be worn every day and into the night.”

