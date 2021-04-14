Self-Portrait unveils campaign starring Kate Moss

London-based fashion brand Self-Portrait has released its pre-Fall/Winter collection with a campaign starring British model Kate Moss.

Label founder Han Chong stated the latest collection centers around soft fabrics and day-to-night versatility. It features maxi and mini dresses, skirts, organic cotton jumpers, knit cardigans, knit joggers, vegan leather wide-leg trousers, quilted shorts, embroidered shorts, sheer blouses, and cardigan dresses.

In an industry first, Kate Moss was shot for the first time in her career by legendary British photographer Nigel Shafran for the campaign.

“If you ask me who optimises the Self-Portrait spirit and woman, it is, and always has been, Kate Moss. Her enormous appetite for life and her infectious sense of fun are what characterise the women I think about when I’m designing my collections,” stated creative director Han Chong in a release.

The collection has launched online and in Self-Portrait’s flagship store in London, which re-opened its doors at the beginning of this week under Britain’s re-opening strategy.

Originally born in Malaysia, label founder Han Chong studied Fashion Design at Central Saint Martins in London and launched Self-Portrait in 2013 as a modern fashion house emphasizing empowering women through functional dressing for day and night.