Self-Portrait unveils debut bag collection with campaign starring Naomi Campbell

Fashion label Self-Portrait has launched its first handbag collection with a ‘90s-inspired campaign starring supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The Bow Bag debuts with two styles, the ‘Bow Mini’ and the ‘Bow Micro,’ which have been inspired by the “ease and freedom associated with the Self-Portrait wardrobe”. The bags are a homage to the ‘90s offering a playful nod to femininity with a timeless, structural cross-body silhouette crafted entirely from smooth Nappa leather.

As well as being available in two sizes, the bags also come in a variety of colours including black, white, pink, blue, caramel and pistachio with either a crystal-encrusted or a hammered gold bow on the front inspired by François Kramer’s ‘Bow Brooch’ created for Empress Eugenie of France.

Images: Self-portrait by Renell Medrano

Han Chong, founder and creative director at Self-Portrait, said in a statement: “What I love most about our brand is that our customer is constantly evolving, and so I’m always inspired to find new ways to speak to the different layers of her personality. It has long been an ambition of mine to expand the wardrobe of our Self-Portrait woman to include accessories, and now we're finally here!

“A natural evolution of our product offering, bags will now be at the heart of our collections, and the Bow Bag felt like the best way to debut the category. I really liked the idea of finding a shape that felt classic and at the same time encapsulates the free spirit of the Self-Portrait woman; she’s relaxed, empowered and is not afraid to have fun with her wardrobe. The Bow Bag’s shape - strong yet feminine - is a timeless design with a happy uplifting twist, which we'll continue to work with for years to come.”

Self-Portrait expands into accessories with first handbag collection

To launch the debut bag collection, Chong collaborated with photographer and director Renell Medrano on a video-led campaign called ‘The Bow Is Mine’ set to Brandy and Monica’s 1998 song ‘The Boy Is Mine’ starring Naomi Campbell. The model can be seen in a private London home, wearing pieces from Self-Portrait’s upcoming autumn/winter 2022 collection styled by Haley Wollens, having a series of imagined telephone conversations about the Bow Mini and the Bow Micro.

Image: Self-portrait by Renell Medrano

Commenting on the campaign, Chong added: "When thinking about how to launch the Bow Bag, I was feeling quite nostalgic and reflective of the past and kept being drawn to the nineties, an era when fashion was sweet yet tough, and heavily influenced by music.

“The origins for this campaign came from such a simple idea born out of a play on words with the name of our new bag. Given the ambition, it could have been impossibly challenging, but I was so honoured when everyone jumped on board to make it a reality - from creative ingenues Renell and Haley, to the legendary Naomi who stars as our leading lady and to Brandy and Monica for allowing us to use their iconic track to bring our dream video to life.”

The Bow Bag collection is available to purchase at Self-portrait.com, in Self-Portrait stores, including the brand’s flagship store in London, and across its global network of partner retailers. The Bow Mini is priced 350 pounds / 495 US dollars / 440 euros, while the Bow Micro is 250 pounds / 365 US dollars / 315 euros.