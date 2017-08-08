Selfridges launches Craig David capsule collection

British singer Craig David has launched an exclusive fashion capsule collection for Selfridges inspired by his music.

Available exclusively at Selfridges’ stores in London, Birmingham, and Manchester, as well as online at Selfridges.com, the Craig David Collection comprises of a series of bold graphic T-shirts, hoodies and long-sleeved tees that chronicles his career.

The designs, which were created in partnership with Bravado, UMG's leading merchandise and brand management company, feature typography and imagery influenced by his lyrics as well as paying a stylistic nod to flyers, album covers and the British culture of the early UK Garage scene.

Commenting on the launch, Craig David said: “I’m really honoured to be working together with Selfridges to launch this collection. I wanted to create a fresh and exciting new clothing line for my fans that represents where I am musically today, but also influenced by the style of where I came from.”

Prices for the Craig David Collection ranges from 40 pounds for a jersey T-shirt to 95 pounds for a hoody.

The launch coincides with Selfridges’ Music Matters season celebrating the correlative relationship between music and style that runs in-store until October 18.

Images: courtesy of Selfridges