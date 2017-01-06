Selfridges launches new sustainability campaign 'Material World'

British department store group Selfridges has launched a new sustainability campaign which aims to increase consumer awareness concerning the materials they wear and the effect they have on the local and global environments and communities. The campaign, named Material World sees the department shine a light on new, sustainable materials and production methods for textile development.

The initiative sees Selfridges working with a number of sustainable fashion brands to examine the use of eight different fabrics - wool, cotton, leather, denim, plastic, viscose, linen and other luxury fibres - and how they can be produced in a less damaging way. Together the fashion brands will showcase their findings with Selfridges in its Oxford Street store windows and online via the department store's social media platforms.

For example, one window is dedicated to British brand Le Kilt, which uses organic British wool to help preserve traditional weaving skills while supporting local communities. Another presents label Tortoise denim washing method, which reduces the water usage and use of harmful chemicals in denim production and another showcases Swedish label Deadwood, which creates bespoke leather jackets out of recycled leather.

Selfridges dedicated its iconic window to British designer Katie Jones, winner of its 2016 'Bright New Things' bursary, who created a colourful, head-turning knitted installation out of her trademark multi-coloured wool. Selfridges 'Material World' campaign is set to run from January 5 to March, 2017.

Photos: Courtesy of Selfridges