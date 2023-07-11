Sephora announces the return of Sephoria beauty event

Beauty retailer Sephora has confirmed the return of its Sephoria: House of Beauty event for 2023 will be a hybrid format, including an in-person event in New York City and an enhanced virtual experience for its global audience.

Sephoria will take place on September 29 and 30 with a live ticketed event at New York’s Skylight at Essex Crossing venue to celebrate the retailer’s diverse beauty community and showcase its uniquely curated product assortment. The virtual experience will include an immersive, customisable 3D gaming-like platform that will open on September 29.

For the first time, visitors to the virtual platform will be able to create their own avatars to experience new social touchpoints, chat live with Sephora Beauty Advisors, play games, and redeem a unique free NFT.

The event aims to highlight Sephora’s “unique, playful, and socially driven approach” to beauty and will feature more than 50 brands, including Sol de Janeiro, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Tom Ford, Danessa Myricks, Drunk Elephant, Yves Saint Laurent, Caudalie and Dr. Jart+.

Jessica Stacey, senior vice president of external communications, event and experiential marketing at Sephora, said in a statement: “We are beyond thrilled to introduce the latest iteration of Sephoria with our first-ever hybrid experience, including an in-person event in New York City. Falling within our 25th Anniversary year in the US, this event marks an exciting milestone and serves as both a celebration of our past and a nod to our future, as well as a symbol of the remarkable benefits of being a cherished member of Sephora’s community.

“While we’re grateful for the return to an in-person experience, we also recognise the importance of making these events inclusive and broadly accessible to our global beauty community and will do so with free virtual components that are equally enriching. We can’t wait to debut our biggest event endeavour yet and deliver on an unforgettable beauty experience in partnership with many of the world’s best brands.”

Sephoria was previously held as an in-person event in 2018-2019 before shifting to a global virtual event in 2021-2022.

Access to the in-person Sephoria event in New York City will be available via two ticket tiers: Silver Key for 99 US dollars per session and Gold Key for 349 US dollars per session, with prices increasing to 119 US dollars and 369 US dollars, respectively, on August 4.