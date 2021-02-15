Sephora collaborates with Brother Vellies

Beauty retailer Sephora is collaborating with premium fashion accessories brand Brother Vellies, designed by founder and creative director, Aurora James on an exclusive collection of make-up bags.

The new partnership, part of the Sephora Collection, features three make-up bags ranging in price from 30 - 48 US dollars, available at Sephora and on Sephora.com for a limited time only.

Commenting on the collaboration, James, said in a statement: “Over two years in the making, we are thrilled to finally share these bags with the world. We could not imagine partnering with any brand but Sephora on this collaboration.

“We are so proud of their efforts to bring more diversity to their shelves. This coupled with Brother Vellies’ goal of keeping artisan design practices and techniques alive, is the type of energy that we continue to support.”

The collection includes three make-up bags, including the Brother Vellies x Sephora Traincase designed with an angled zipper for maximum storage and accessibility in a pink faux alligator finish and cheetah print canvas exterior with a faux-suede lining on the inside.

There is also a 3-in-1 Brother Vellies x Sephora Large Bag set that includes a large clear bag housing two smaller pouches, one in a faux alligator finish and the other in canvas featuring a beautiful cheetah print for stylish and convenient storage. As well as the Brother Vellies x Sephora Doodle Bag, a cosmetic bag, inspired by Brother Vellies’ Mexican-made Doodle Boots that celebrate the power of collaboration beyond borders, created in Mexico with love.

Brooke Banwart, vice president and general manager of Sephora Collection North America, added: “We’ve long admired both the Brother Vellies brand and all that Aurora herself has done to advance diversity and inclusion in retail and beyond.

“With the launch of this collaboration, we’re thrilled to be able to make Brother Vellies accessories available to all Sephora shoppers, continuing to deliver on our promise of high-quality goods at an affordable price point.”

Brother Vellies founder Aurora James made headlines in 2020 after spearheading a new initiative, the 15 Percent Pledge that calls on retailers to support Black-owned businesses by committing to buy 15 percent of its products from Black-owned companies. Sephora became the first major retailer to accept James’ pledge and has committed 15 percent of its shelf space to Black-owned brands.

Image: courtesy of Sephora