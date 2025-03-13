Serena Williams designs kidswear with Janie and Jack

Tennis star and entrepreneur Serena Williams has designed a limited-edition kidswear collection for spring 2025 with children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack, owned by Go Global Retail.

The Serena Williams x Janie and Jack collection is inspired by Williams’ love of family and her bond with her daughters Olympia, 7, and Adira, 18 months, who also star alongside the tennis champion in the campaign.

Designed for children up to 12 years old, the collection offers resort-ready apparel, swimwear, and accessories in bold, vibrant colours with sunset-inspired ombré designs, drawing inspiration from Williams’ favourite colour, pink, vacation-inspired prints, and silhouettes reminiscent of her childhood.

Serena Williams photographed in the ad campaign for Janie and Jack with her two daughters, Olympia, 7, and Adira, 18 months. Credits: Janie and Jack

Commenting on the collaboration, Williams said in a statement: “As a longtime fan of Janie and Jack, I’m thrilled to bring this collection to life alongside my girls.

“Every piece is designed to celebrate family, style, and the special moments we share together. I poured so much love into this collection and can’t wait for families everywhere to experience it.”

The collection features two exclusive mommy-and-me styles, celebrating the special bond between mother and child, along with a reimagined version of Williams’ iconic childhood tennis outfit. Other key styles include printed shorts, skirts and tops, a tennis ball-inspired bag, woven sneakers, and stripy dresses.

The collection will be available globally at janieandjack.com, and in Janie and Jack stores in the US, with prices ranging from 18.50 to 175 US dollars / 15 to 145 pounds.

Parnell Eagle, president and chief commercial officer at Janie and Jack, added: "Serena has been our dream partner since the moment she became a mother. We were so excited when we first saw her dress Olympia in Janie and Jack at Wimbledon.

"Her vision and creativity brought a fresh perspective to every design, resulting in a collection that exudes her iconic style and celebrates family bonds. It’s been a privilege to work alongside Serena, and we’re excited to offer families timeless pieces that inspire connection and special moments together."