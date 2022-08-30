Serena Williams wears diamond-encrusted Nike look for US Open

Tennis legend Serena Williams, who is saying a farewell to the sport at this year’s US Open in New York, is wearing a diamond-encrusted Nike look inspired by figure skating.

Williams, known for her bold tennis apparel on the court, won her first round US Open match wearing a diamond-encrusted look made by her sponsor Nike.

Image: Nike

In a statement, Nike said that Williams took a “hands-on-approach” to her 2022 US Open look, taking inspiration from the graceful competition dresses worn by figure skaters. Her tennis dress features a crystal-encrusted embellished bodice, alluding to the night sky at the tournament, along with a six-layer skirt, referencing her six previous title wins in Flushing Meadows.

Williams paired her look with custom PE NikeCourt Flare 2 trainers featuring a diamond-encrusted Swoosh design and her initials on the medial side. The solid gold deubrés on the laces feature 400 hand-set diamonds in black ceramic created in collaboration with Serena Williams Jewelry.

Nike also designed Williams a matching diamond-encrusted jacket and tote to complete her US Open look.

Image: Nike