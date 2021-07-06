Serge Ruffieux to launch accessories brand

Serge Ruffieux, best known as the former shoe designer for Carven, is going out on his own and launching his own accessories label. The new line will center around flat shoes and bejeweled eyewear, titled 13 09 SR after the designer’s birthdate and initials. The first collection will debut at Paris Fashion Week this coming October with seven footwear styles and three sunglasses.

Ruffieux’s cofounder is journalist Emilie Faure, who recently left French newspaper Le Figaro to help Ruffieux start the line. Faure will focus on business development and communications while Ruffieux will primarily serve as creative director.

Price points for the first collection will range from 380 to 700 euros for shoes, with the average price point for sunglasses around 350 euros. Ruffieux is hoping to get wholesale orders during Paris Fashion Week, but, in the meantime, he is taking a direct-to-consumer approach via an e-store.