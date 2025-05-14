Sessùn teams up with Spanish label Flabelus

French fashion brand Sessùn has unveiled a collaboration with Spanish footwear label Flabelus, reinterpreting the iconic Spanish espadrille with a modern twist.

Designed to celebrate the two Mediterranean-rooted brands' shared ethos for beauty, craftsmanship and fine materials, the collaboration sees Sessùn reinterpreting two of Flabelus’ signature espadrille silhouettes, the Mary Jane and the Bracelet.

Sessùn x Flabelus collaboration Credits: Sessùn

The result is two flat espadrilles, one with a single strap and the other with an ankle strap, both available in navy and ecru striped canvas with contrasting bias details, using fabrics from Sessùn’s collections. Both pairs of shoes also feature soles made from recycled rubber.

The fabrics used were sourced by Sessùn and made in France by one of its suppliers with over 160 years of textile experience, while the footwear models were made by Flabelus in their Alicante workshop, which continues to use traditional, century-old shoemaking techniques.

The two shoes, priced at 175 euros each, will be available from May 21, in selected stores and on Sessun.com.

Sessùn x Flabelus collaboration Credits: Sessùn

Sessùn x Flabelus collaboration Credits: Sessùn / Flabelus - photographs by Arale Reartes

