Setchu to guest at Fragranze trade fair and launch fragrance collection after Pitti Uomo

Following its guest appearance at Pitti Uomo menswear trade fair in January, Japanese brand Setchu is now also represented at the fragrance and beauty trade fair, Fragranze, organised by Pitti Immagine.

Satoshi Kuwata's brand, the 2023 LVMH Prize winner, has its first own fragrance collection in tow, Pitti Immagine announced on Thursday. As a special guest, Kuwata will present five creations "in which East and West merge to evoke familiar scents and profound experiences".

"I wanted to capture this intimate, deep scent that accompanies each of us in the ritual of body care, when there is time and no rush," said Kuwata. "Something moving and pure, fresh, crystalline, immaculate, reminiscent of childhood." To achieve this, he searched for the scents of Eastern and Western bathing rituals "to bring back these sensations associated with care and solicitude".

The perfume creations were developed in collaboration with perfumer Julie Massé from fragrance specialist Mane and will be presented for the first time in September at Pitti Fragranze in Florence.