Seven Dials partners with Zandra Rhodes

Covent Garden's Seven Dials has joined forces with fashion designer Zandra Rhodes to create an art installation in partnership with Camden Council.

Rhodes has brought her signature pink to the installation's psychedelic designs. Through that, she painted pop-art drawings: flowers, arrows, swirls and thunderbolts in colourways. Each wall includes a quote from Seven Dials visitors and the designs are inspired by “the swinging 60s”.

“I am really excited to have had the opportunity to create some of my artwork for Seven Dials to celebrate everything the area has to offer. I myself had my very first studio on the corner of Neal Street in Seven Dials and there are so many good memories from my time there,” Dame Zandra Rhodes said in a statement.

Karen Baines, head of group marketing and communication at Shaftesbury, commented: “Given Zandra’s history with Seven Dials, she was the perfect fit for this project that celebrates the community and craftsmanship the area is known for. With the atmospheric open-air streets, and new road closure measures allowing for wider streets, this installation adds even more reason for people to safely and enjoyable return to Seven Dials.”

The launch of the installation follows the announcement that visitors to Seven Dials will be treated to live music every Saturday to support UK performers who have been impacted by the pandemic.