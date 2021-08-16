Sézane launches charitable initiative ‘Pink Wednesdays’

French fashion brand Sézane has decided that one month is not enough to raise awareness for breast cancer and support pioneering research, instead, it is declaring that “on Wednesday we wear pink” this autumn.

From September 1, and on every first Wednesday of the month, Sézane will launch a new pink creation on its website to raise vital funds to donate to breast cancer charities in the UK, France, Europe, and North America.

For the UK and Europe, Sézane has selected Pink Ribbon Foundation, while in the US, the Parisian brand will support Women’s Cancer Research Funds, a dedicated program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The first Pink Wednesday will be celebrated with the release of Sézane’s Ema floral embroidered blouse.

As well as donating from Pink Wednesday creations, Sézane will also donate 10 percent of the sales from its eco-friendly denim line.

Sézane founder Morgane Sézalory said in a statement: “As more and more people are discovering Sézane, we wanted to use our voice and pieces to make positive changes that will make tomorrow a brighter, safer place for all.

“Every day a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer all over the world. Therefore, one day isn’t enough to reinforce the importance of early detection and support cancer research. Together, we will prevent, protect and support everyone who is affected by breast cancer.”

Sézane has supported leading breast cancer research charities around the world for Pink October since 2017.