Shake Shack launches its first-ever retail collaboration

American fast food chain Shake Shack is celebrating a decade in the UK with its first-ever retail collaboration with British culture brand Wavey Garms.

The collaboration includes a limited-edition T-shirt, available in black and white, featuring a graffiti-style hand-screen-printed design by Patrick Schmidt of a man eating a Shake Shack burger on the back.

Commenting on the partnership, Andres Branco, founder of Wavey Garms, said in a statement: “Before launching Wavey Garms, I started out making burgers as a chef, which taught me a lot of life lessons that have helped me build Wavey Garms over the last 10 years.

“Now 10 years later working on an official collab with Shake Shack shows how hard work can pay off. We worked to make the design as Wavey Garms as possible with the fashion references, graffiti and cheeky looking guy eating the burger.”

The Wavey Garms x Shake Shack T-shirts are available for 35 pounds at Shake Shack locations across the UK and directly via the Wavey Garms website.