Shanghai Fashion Week moves dates

Shanghai Fashion Week, China’s biggest fashion week, will be hosting its fall/winter edition from April 6 to 13. The event was originally slated to run at the end of March, but due to a small COVID-19 outbreak, the government placed several residential communities in Shanghai in quarantine. The quarantine helped curtail the outbreak, and no new cases have been reported in several weeks.

The majority of Shanghai Fashion Week’s events are held in the downtown district, where many of the last string of COVID-19 cases were located. The event will now be a combination of digital and in-person events, with runway shows and showroom appointments expected to proceed as usual.

Shanghai is considered the model for what the future of Fashion Week could be in a post coronavirus world. While the event pivoted to digital in spring of last year, by October the bi-annual event was largely physical again. For those who think Fashion Week might be over, a comeback could be brewing.

photo: via Shanghai Fashion Week Facebook page