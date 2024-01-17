SheaMoisture launches first-ever deodorant range

Beauty and personal care brand SheaMoisture has launched its first-ever deodorant range tailored for rich melanin skin and approved by Black dermatologists and gynaecologists.

The collection of antiperspirant underarm and whole body deodorant has been designed “to meet all the needs of rich melanin skin,” to offer superior sweat and odour protection for all day and an all-over freshness, while evening out underarm discoloration, replenishing moisture, and soothing and smoothing skin in sensitive areas.

Dawn Williams-Thompson, head of NA personal care design for retail and local brand development at Unilever, which owns SheaMoisture, said in a statement: "SheaMoisture was one of the first brands to launch innovative products crafted with culturally authentic natural ingredients to care for textured hair.

“This is the first deodorant range that really works for underarms and your whole body and is designed primarily for rich melanin skin. This reaffirms SheaMoisture's priority of developing no compromise beauty products to help her live her healthiest, most beautiful life."

There are eight products in the collection, including six distinct Black dermatologist-approved stick deodorants for long-lasting antiperspirant underarm protection and skin solutions for ‘even tone,’ ‘moisturising,’ ‘smoothing,’ ‘fresh,’ ‘sensitive,’ and ‘soothing post-shave’. Each stick provides up to 70 percent moisture replenishment to dry skin with invisible application.

There are also two Black dermatologist and gynaecologist-approved options for whole body protection with a plant-based formulation that includes no aluminium, baking soda or talc, and provides all-day, all-over odour control, invisible application and SheaMoisture's signature coconut and hibiscus scent.

Dr Kameelah Phillips added: As a Black woman gynaecologist, I know firsthand how important it is to have products that are tailored solutions for rich melanin skin. Our unique skin requires thoughtful care and deserves deodorant options that provide both effective odour protection and care for our rich melanin skin's specific needs and sensitivities.

"To that end, SheaMoisture completely delivers on their promise with this collection."

SheaMoisture's deodorant range for rich melanin skin will be available from February at Walmart, Target, Walgreens and CVS in the US, priced at 9.99 US dollars each.