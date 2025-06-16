Sheep Inc. launches repair services with The Seam

Sheep Inc., the world’s first carbon-negative fashion brand, has launched ‘The Knit Clinic,’ a dedicated repair and care service in partnership with clothing repair platform The Seam.

The natural fibres-focused label said the repair service will offer a new standard in knitwear aftercare, offering customers access to services such as stitch repairs, de-pilling and refreshing to help extend the life of each garment and reduce fashion waste.

The initiative is part of Sheep Inc.’s commitment to circularity and long-term garment stewardship by offering customers “an easy, professional way to maintain and extend the life of their knitwear,” helping to support a shift away from “throwaway culture and toward long-lasting ownership”.

The Knit Clinic, available to all UK-based customers, will operate through The Seam’s digital platform, where customers can book a range of aftercare services, which will be carried out by experienced makers with specialist knitwear expertise.

Once the repair has been booked, garments are collected, repaired or refreshed, and returned directly to the customer - usually within a few days.