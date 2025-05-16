Sheep Inc. launches world's first swim shorts made from 100% natural materials

London-based knitwear brand Sheep Inc. has launched the industry’s first-ever swim shorts to be made entirely from natural materials, the Merino Swim Shorts.

Made from 100 percent ZQ-certified Reda Active Merino wool, the swimming shorts are lined with a biodegradable mesh and are completely free from plastics and microplastics, according to a statement from the brand.

first swim shorts made entirely from natural materials, with zero plastic, zero microplastics Credits: Sheep Inc.

The result of two years of research and development is that the swim shorts are designed for high performance in the water and are naturally odor-resistant, temperature regulating, and quick drying thanks to the unique merino fiber.

Both the outer shell and the biodegradable Yarnaway mesh lining have been developed to decompose fully in both soils and marine environments, leaving no trace behind. In addition, the swim shorts are fully traceable, as each pair features a woven Connected DotTM showing its journey from the farm, to the fiber, and the manufacturers.

“These swimshorts are a material rethink,” said Edzard van der Wyck, co-founder of Sheep Inc., in a statement. “We wanted to prove that swimwear didn’t have to be plastic to perform. So we worked with the best natural materials on Earth, and the best people who knew how to shape them.”

Launching online and in selected stores on May 20, the Merino Swim Shorts from Sheep Inc. are available in four colors.

The first carbon-negative apparel brand, Sleep Inc., is best known for its conscious approach to transparent production, using regenerative natural fibres with advanced innovation to create timeless styles for women and men.