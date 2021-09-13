Shein declares winner of Shein X 100k Challenge

Online retailer Shein has announced the winner of its Shein X 100k Challenge as size-inclusive designer Flaws of Couture, who won 100,000 dollars and a feature in Shein’s AW21 fashion week showcase.

In a four-episode series streamed through Shein’s social media channels, viewers tuned in to watch 30 designers make a three-look collection inspired by the theme ‘Be Bold, Be You’. After a number of mentoring meetings, the final top five faced the judges in the concluding episode.

The winner, Flaws of Couture presented logo-orientated designs in bold colours and shapes, including puffer-style coats and bomber jackets that defined her signature form.

The competition, judged by the likes of reality star Khloe Kardashian and celebrity stylist Law Roach, comes at a time of vast scrutiny for the Chinese fast-fashion retailer. As a regular recipient of copyright infringement accusations, Shein has faced a number of lawsuits, including one from Dr Martens in early June for selling a ‘Martens boot’ on its website.

Among the continuous flow of other accusations, the Shein X platform aims to compensate for these issues by offering possible revenue sources, exposure and workshops to its participants. Launching earlier this year, the programme has reportedly driven the careers of 20 designers, and now accepts up to 50 a month.