Shein hosts live fashion show for AW23 collection

Fast fashion giant Shein took to a new format over the weekend to present its latest autumn/winter 2023 collection, opting to unveil nine of the pieces via a livestreamed runway show on social media.

Dubbed ‘Shein Live: Front Row’, the shoppable livestream lasted three hours and was co-hosted by actress and influencer Taela Dunn and Shein host Renee Ariel.

Viewers could tune into the event via Shein’s own e-commerce app, as well as its Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and X – formerly Twitter – pages, where looks spanned nine new collections, including ‘Totally Timeless’, ‘Ready for Romance’ and ‘Fits for All’.

In a release, George Chiao, president of Shein US, said: “Shein was founded on the mission of making fashion accessible to all, and through Shein Live: Front Row, we're excited to give all fans the opportunity to experience fashion from prime first row seating.

"Through this virtual show, we are looking forward to showcasing our wide variety of clothing for Fall/Winter and making it possible for fans to shop styles directly from the runway to their closets."

The concept of such fashion show setups isn’t entirely new and has proved to be a successful marketing tactic for other brands, such as Victoria’s Secret and Rihanna’ Savage x Fenty, both of which have built entire cultures around their events.