Shein launches Back-to-School collection with TV-personality Jess Vestal

Chinese fast-fashion online retailer Shein has launched a back-to-school collection with reality TV personality Jessica Vestal and her daughter Autumn. Vestal, an executive assistant from Illinois, the US, first rose to fame when she appeared in the sixth season of 'Love is Blind' with the hopes of finding her future husband as a single mum.

The new Shein x Jess collection features 127 essential back-to-school items, ranging from school supplies to bags and apparel, with prices between 0.88 USD and 24.99 USD.

“As a mom, I understand the importance of finding school items that make kids feel comfortable, confident, and able to express themselves every day,” said Jess Vestal in a statement.

“Partnering with Shein, a brand that perfectly balances style and affordability, and having the chance to work closely with my daughter has been such a rewarding experience. Through this collection, we wanted to ensure that every item meets the needs of students, helping them feel stylish, practical, and ready for the new school year.”

The collection is now available online at shein.com, and Jess and the online retailer are urging customers to share their thoughts and experiences with it online.