Shein launches limited-edition Baby Shark collection

Chinese ultra-fast fashion giant Shein has partnered with The Pinkgong Company to create and launch a limited-edition Baby Shark collection.

The Baby Shark x Shein collection marks the 10-year anniversary of Pinkfong's Baby Shark and features styles for the entire family inspired by the underwater world of Carnivore Cove.

Featuring bold hues, fun patterns, and playful designs, the limited edition capsule collection also includes matching looks for Moms and Dads, for adults and children ages 6 months to 12 years old.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Shein to celebrate Baby Shark's 10 years with this fun and stylish collection," said Bryan Park, Senior Global Licensing Manager at The Pinkfong Company, in a statement.

"We're always looking for new ways to connect with families and fans around the world, and this partnership brings even more styles – whether customers are singing along at home or showing off their favorite Baby Shark look out and about."

The Baby Shark x Shein Collection features a co-branded capsule of 98 apparel pieces and 19 accessories, with prices starting from 2 to 25 US dollars. The line includes seasonal essentials such as swimwear, dresses, sleepwear, towels, and water bottles.

The full Baby Shark x Shein collection is available now, exclusively through Shein.