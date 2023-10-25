Shein launching 'curve' collection with Dress For Success

Fashion e-tailer Shein is launching a capsule ‘curve’ collection in partnership with Dress for Success Greater London charity as part of its ongoing commitment to empower women in the workplace.

The 23-piece ‘curve’ collection has been curated by Hello! Fashion Monthly editor Jill Wanless and features dresses, blazers, jumpsuits, tailored trousers and blouses in a colour palette of berry, black and cream. The collection has been designed to “flatter curvy women,” explains Shein, and all pieces will be available in UK sizes 16-24.

Shein x Dress For Success collection Credits: Shein

Cui He, director of Europe at Shein, said: “We have been a proud partner of Dress For Success Greater London for the last four years but this year feels especially exciting as we have been able to directly respond to customer demand with a dedicated curve collection.

“We feel so passionately about supporting Dress For Success’ pioneering work in empowering and boosting the confidence of women in the world of work and look forward to a impactful future together.”

Shein x Dress For Success collection Credits: Shein

Shein has helped more than 400 women in partnership with the charity by providing financial support and the provision of free interview clothes, and this month it is donating an additional 1,000 pieces of clothing.

Fionnuala Shannon, executive director at Dress For Success Greater London, added: “The charity empowers women to economic independence by providing pre-employment training, confidence building and free styling sessions and wardrobe to assist them in being successful at gaining employment.

“Our analysis on our client numbers and trends showed that an increased number of women are within the curvier range and the partnership with Shein is responding to this by providing an impactful community investment to our women as part of our empowerment programme.”

The Shein x Dress For Success collection will be available via Shein’s website from October 27.