Shein Marketplace bans fur and exotic animal skins

Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein has banned the sale of fur and wild-animal skins across its online marketplace platform, adding third-party sellers to its company-wide policy.

Shein’s updated ban covers any items made from the skins or feathers of all animals considered to be “exotic”, including ostrich feathers, alligators, and snakes.

The decision comes after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) noticed several third-party vendors offering real fur products and accessories made from exotic animal skins on Shein’s marketplace platform in 2024.

Shein previously maintained a no-fur policy for its in-house brands; however, this policy did not extend to third-party sellers operating on its marketplace platform.

Following a meeting with PETA, during which the organization presented detailed insights into the fur and exotic animal skin industries, Shein decided to revise its policy to implement a comprehensive ban on both fur and wild animal skins across all products offered on its platform.

“Every rabbit-fur coat or crocodile-skin purse is made with the suffering of a thinking, feeling being who didn’t want to die,” said Tracy Reiman, PETA’s Executive Vice President, in a statement. “Shein made the right decision to ensure that its online store and marketplace are free from fur and wild-animal skins, and PETA urges all other hold-out companies to follow its lead.”

With its recent policy update, Shein now aligns with hundreds of other fashion designers and retailers, such as Asos, Burberry, Canada Goose, Chanel, Macy's, Nike, and Nordstrom, that have committed to eliminating fur and wild-animal skins from their offerings.