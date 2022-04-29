Shein releases ‘purpose-driven’ collection with responsibly sourced materials

Fast fashion e-tailer Shein has revealed a “purpose-driven” collection, utilising inclusive sizing and responsibly sourced materials, with the aim of providing customers with affordable product choices that make a positive impact.

The brand’s first release for the Evolushein collection will include the use of recycled polyester, which the retailer said requires less source materials and reduces the amount of water and energy needed in production. The material and packaging has been certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), managed by Textile Exchange.

Dropping April 29, the first collection consists of women’s tops, dresses and bottoms, with further sizes set to drop this summer.

Shein said the line will provide it with the testing ground for similar innovations by the retailer, with plans to grow the line to more than 1,500 product SKUs by September 2022. Future collections will include varying material options, including consciously sourced cotton and forest-safe viscose.

The Evolushein line will additionally support the work of nonprofit Vital Voices, which is dedicated to investing in women leaders tackling societal issues, such as gender-based violence and economic inequities.

“We are committed to building a more responsible fashion ecosystem,” said Adam Whinston, global head of ESG at Shein. “Launching Evolushein is one important step in our sustainability commitments this year, which touches on each of our key focus areas - protecting the environment, supporting communities and empowering entrepreneurs. We invite all our partners and customers to join us in the journey.”