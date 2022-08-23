Shein reveals back-to-school collab with The Future X

Fast fashion retailer Shein has unveiled a partnership with music group The Future X for its new Y2K-inspired back-to-school collection.

The seven member group, made famous through TikTok, have curated a number of pieces from Shein’s new school line and showcased their favourite items through a recreation of their music video, Tip of My Tongue.

It builds on the duo’s previous collaboration which saw Shein become the official fashion sponsor of the group’s US Honda Civic Tour that recently rounded out.

During the tour, The Future X also sported a number of looks from the retailer’s collection in a bid to inspire its Gen Z consumer base.

Pieces include baggy pants, layers and bell bottoms, each of which look to break gender norms and “push fashion’s limits”, Shein said in a release.

The retailer’s senior director of brand PR, Maxine Silva, added: “Our customers really resonate with [The Future X] and they are a great example of how we see our customers: diverse, eclectic and stylish.

“Our brand mission is to make fashion accessible for all and The Future X is the perfect representation to support this.”