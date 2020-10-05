ShoeDazzle teams up with Rita Ora

British singer Rita Ora is teaming up with ShoeDazzle on a new curated collection of footwear inspired by her “creativity and individuality”.

The collection for autumn/winter 2020, features red-carpet-ready heels to sneakers, knee-high boots and combat boots. Highlights include a teal asymmetrical stiletto boot, over-the-knee lace-up combat boots, a metallic platform heel, and a vibrant pink faux-suede over-the-knee boot.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ora said in a statement: “I’ve always wanted my own shoe collection that is chic, as well as accessible, which is why partnering with ShoeDazzle has been so great!

“I believe that fashion can be a creative outlet for individuals to express themselves freely. I think it’s important for everyone to have access to footwear that gives them confidence and that’s what really drove my desire to collaborate with ShoeDazzle.”

Petra Fukuda, chief marketing officer of ShoeDazzle, added: “ShoeDazzle is proud to be partnering with Rita Ora as she’s the true epitome of what the ShoeDazzle woman is – bold, sexy, and cool.”

In addition, Ora and ShoeDazzle are launching the Women of the Future Fund. This fund is a 100,000 US dollar investment that will be awarded in grants to three women who are working in creative industries. With these grants, ShoeDazzle and Ora aim to provide a life-changing opportunity for women who are creating art to “make the world a more beautiful, and equitable place”.

Ora has previously collaborated with German footwear retailer Deichmann and is the global brand ambassador for jewellery and watch brand Thomas Sabo.

The Rita Ora x ShoeDazzle collection retails from 32.95 to 59.95 US dollars. The collection will also be available in the UK through ShoeDazzle’s sister site, JustFab.

ShoeDazzle is a member of the TechStyle family of fashion brands, which also includes JustFab, Fabletics, Savage X Fenty, and FabKids.

Images: courtesy of ShoeDazzle