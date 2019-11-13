Shoenvious launches in the UK

Luxury women’s footwear company, Shoenvious, which allows customers to design, customise and order their very own one-of-a-kind pair of shoes using an online 3D shoe designer, has announced that it is launching in the UK.

Founded by husband and wife duo, Andrew and Saudin Noddings, after the trials and tribulations faced by Saudin when shopping for her wedding shoes, Shoenvious is aiming to change the way women shop for shoes by allowing them to create their own handmade custom shoe.

Shoenvious uses cutting-edge 3D technology to bring people’s designs to life with an unprecedented range of customisation and styling options. The 3D visual shoe designer has more than 15 shoe shapes, 50 design options, nine heel types and more than 100 high-quality leathers and materials in different colours, patterns and textures, to ensure customers can create a unique shoe that is showcased as a 360 degree rendering.

“As a shoe fanatic, it’s important that my footwear doesn’t compromise on style and meets the needs of the occasion,” explains Saudin Noddings, co-founder of Shoenvious in a statement. “We want to change the way women shop for shoes by giving them the opportunity to put their best foot forward every day in a bespoke pair that represents their personality. When you order a pair from Shoenvious, you’re not only purchasing a product, you’re in control of the whole design experience.”

If customers feel overwhelmed by the idea of designing from scratch, Shoenvious also offers a curated selection of pre-designed shoes that can be ordered or customised. The system also allows customers to control the cost of their design depending on the style, materials and embellishments they choose, and its direct-to-consumer model eliminates unnecessary markups, with its handmade shoes 70 percent cheaper than most made-to-order shoe brands, with prices starting at 230, added the brand.

“By offering custom shoes at a fraction of the price of luxury brands, we’re democratising what was once exclusive only for elite customers,” added Saudin Noddings.

As well as providing consumers with design control over their footwear, Shoenvious’ made-to-order manufacturing model also aims to eliminate typical inventory issues that lead to pollution and waste, making it a lot kinder to the planet, as the brand states that 10 billion pairs of shoes are landfilled each year and take up to 50 years to fully decompose.

All shoes are handmade and are delivered within four-six weeks and free shipping is available to 80 countries worldwide. Shoes available in UK size two to nine.

Images: courtesy of Shoenvious