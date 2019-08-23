Shop Direct launches search for 600,000 pound charity partner

Online UK retailer Shop Direct is launching a search for its next 600,000 pound charity partner.

The company, which owns Very.co.uk and Littlewoods.com, is inviting organisations that invest in children’s future development to submit project proposals linked to the long-term goals of a chosen charity, for which Sports Direct will aim to raise 600,000 pounds over two years, starting late 2019.

To be considered, Shop Direct said charities should have an existing presence in at least one of its key locations of the North West, East Midlands and London. The online retailer also said the project must have digital at its core, “to enable the business to donate time and expertise as well as fundraising support.”

Since 2015, Shop Direct has raised over 1.25 million pounds for its charity partners, including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, for which 210,000 pounds was raised to support the creation and development of a world-first digital app, and 440,000 pounds for Wirral-based Claire House Children’s Hospice.

Sarah Willet, chief people officer at Shop Direct, said in a statement: “Our colleagues have shown great pride and enthusiasm for supporting our charity partners, as the huge amount raised in the last four years shows. We can’t wait to use our fundraising ideas and digital expertise to help our next charity partner make the greatest possible difference for the young people whose development it supports.”

Charities will be shortlisted later that month, with the final project voted for by Shop Direct colleagues.