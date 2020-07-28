Shop offsets carbon emissions through new initiative

Shop, the newly launched consumer app from Shopify, has announced a new initiative to offset 100 percent of the carbon emissions from package deliveries.

The app was originally created to add ease to the mobile shopping experience, as it aggregates every piece of information the consumers need from discovery to order tracking into one place. Now, Shop is taking care of the environment and empowering customers to do the same simply through shopping with the app.

According to a statement from the company, delivery of each online order releases an average of 0.77 pounds of carbon into the atmosphere. To combat this, Shop will automatically offset 100 percent of the carbon emissions produced by package deliveries when shoppers use the Shop Pay feature.

Shop's tracking features allow its users to see their individual carbon offset history, as well as the Shop community's carbon impact, to help consumers visualize and understand their effect on the environment.

"We’re proud to do our part to protect the environment and help consumers ‘shop better’ as they make more and more purchases online,” says Carl Rivera, Shop's general manager, said in a statement. “By using Shop and checking out with Shop Pay, you can feel good about supporting the brands you love and reducing negative impacts to the environment.”

Image: Shopify Newsroom