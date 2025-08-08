ShopGoodwill.com to bring thrift to the catwalk at NYFW

ShopGoodwill.com, the e-commerce auction platform created, owned, and operated by the Goodwill non-profit organisation, is teaming up with fashion designer Evan Hirsch to bring thrifted Goodwill treasures to the catwalk during New York Fashion Week for the first time.

Hirsch, known for his viral transforming dresses and sustainable approach to fashion, will create more than 20 one-of-a-kind looks for the catwalk, made entirely from garments sourced through ShopGoodwill.com and local Goodwill stores, themed around the concept of “found opulence”.

Each look will be accompanied by a dedicated social media video, designed to amplify the message of sustainable fashion to millions of followers and showcasing the behind-the-scenes process of transforming and refreshing these garments.

Following the show on September 13 at New York’s 3 West Club, 15 of the designs will be auctioned exclusively on ShopGoodwill.com, with proceeds supporting Goodwill’s mission-driven workforce development programmes.

George Burt, chief operating officer at ShopGoodwill.com, said in a statement: “This collaboration is a powerful expression of what ShopGoodwill.com and the entire Goodwill Industries network stands for - transformation.

“Evan’s artistry and passion for upcycling align perfectly with our mission to help people transform their lives through the power of work. By bringing Goodwill and thrifted looks to the biggest fashion stage in the country, we hope more people with embrace resale and choose to shop where their purchases power purpose.”

The catwalk showcase is part of a year-long partnership, where Hirsch will also serve as ShopGoodwill.com’s ‘Resident Fashion Expert,’ contributing thought leadership, participating in national media opportunities, and curating thrifted treasures.