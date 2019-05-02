Shortlist for BFC Fashion Trust revealed

The British Fashion Council’s charitable initiative BFC Fashion Trust has shortlisted 13 British designers for the 2019 grant that will offer financial aid and mentoring support.

Designer brands Aries, Eudon Choi, Hillier Bartley, Huishan Zhang, Marta Jakubowski, Molly Goddard, Mother of Pearl, Nabil Nayal, Paper London, Paula Knorr, Roberts|Wood, Sharon Wauchob and Wales Bonner have all been shortlisted, with the winning recipients to be announced on May 20.

Last year, the BFC Fashion Trust awarded grants totalling 380,000 pounds between eight designers, which saw streetwear label Aries, LVMH Prize 2017 finalist Nabil Nayal and womenswear label Teija, joining previous recipients Marques' Almeida, Mother of Pearl, Palmer//Harding, Rejina Pyo and Sharon Wauchob.

Since the scheme was founded in 2011 it has awarded more than 2 million pounds to 42 businesses, helping designer brands with critical business support such as developing websites, e-commerce platforms and bricks and mortar stores.

In addition to the grants, the BFC Fashion Trust supports a graduate traineeship programme which offers graduates 12-month paid placements with a British based designer. The programme has the dual benefit of allowing graduates to gain insight and experience and for the designer’s business to benefit from additional support. Previously partnered brands have included E.Tautz, Erdem, House of Holland, JW Anderson, Mary Katrantzou and Roksanda.

The 2019 BFC Fashion Trust recipients will be announced on May 20.