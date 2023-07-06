Shrimps collaborate with Rapha on a cycling collection

Fashion brand Shrimps has unveiled a capsule collection with cycling clothing brand Rapha that aims to bridge the gap between fashion and cycling with an experimental, high-performance, and wearable line.

The nine-piece capsule combines Shrimps’ signature playful patterns and whimsical designs with Rapha’s cycling apparel and off-bike stylings, from a wind jacket with cinchable arms to a ponytail cap with an iconic detachable Shrimps bow.

Other pieces in the Rapha + Shrimps collection include skorts, cropped zip tank, a long sleeve base layer, a jersey and socks in a colour palette of neon green, blue and Shrimps gingham in camel and brown.

Credits: Rapha; Rapha + Shrimps capsule collection

Commenting on the collaboration, Hannah Weiland, founder and creative director at Shrimps, said in a statement: “Working on this Rapha + Shrimps collaboration has been such a unique, exciting experience for me. Together with the talented Rapha team, we have combined the playful, femininity of Shrimps with the performative elegance of Rapha.

“The inspiration came from a wine tasting cycling tour I went on through the Tuscan vineyards a few years ago. Combining cycling with indulgence is what first appealed to me, stopping off for a glass of wine or a scoop of ice cream whilst taking in the Italian countryside, all in your Shrimps x Rapha gear. We envisage our customers enjoying these pieces both on and off the bike, a true lifestyle collaboration, that takes you from bike to aperitivo bar.”

Credits: Rapha; Rapha + Shrimps capsule collection

Agata Jasinska, womenswear designer at Rapha, added: “In the Rapha + Shrimps collection, we aim to transcend the conventional boundaries of cycling apparel, pushing the limits of what it currently is. By fusing our brands together, we strive to merge the feminine and playful style that defines Shrimps with Rapha's expertise in on-bike performance, resulting in something truly unexpected. Our aim was to bridge the gap between sportswear and fashion, between lifestyle and on-bike clothing.

“Through our collaborative exploration, we have embarked on a journey to redefine classic on-bike silhouettes, infusing our functional fabrics with Shrimps' trademark expressive and joyful prints. These prints featured in the collection are a vibrant celebration of the pure joy and freedom of cycling, inspired by Hannah's holiday experience riding through a sunny vineyard in Italy. Our hope is that the new silhouettes crafted through this collaboration will offer an opportunity for women to explore and experiment with how they look not only off but also on the bike.”

The Rapha + Shrimps capsule is available from July 6; prices range from 22 to 190 pounds / 25 to 216 euros / 30 to 250 US dollars.

Credits: Rapha; Rapha + Shrimps capsule collection

Credits: Rapha; Rapha + Shrimps capsule collection

Credits: Rapha; Rapha + Shrimps capsule collection

Credits: Rapha; Rapha + Shrimps capsule collection