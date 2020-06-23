Shrimps to launch second interiors collection

Hannah Weiland, founder of fashion brand Shrimps, has announced the launch of her second interiors collaboration with design brand Habitat, following the success of her “sell-out” debut collection for the retailer in 2018.

The second limited edition collection will launch online at Habitat in October 2020 and will be inspired by 1970's Palm Springs.

Weiland has worked with Habitat’s in-house design studio to move the capsule collection into new categories including furniture and lighting as well as textiles and artwork.

The interior retailer has stated that customers should get excited for “handwoven rattan and an uplifting colour palette of sunshine yellow, vanilla cream and sage green with touches of soft pink and sky blue” as well as new “hand-drawn, painted patterns and artworks” that have been created especially for the collaboration.

Commenting on the design inspiration, Weiland said in a statement: “For the second Shrimps and Habitat collaboration I was inspired by California, especially 1970s Palm Springs and old Hollywood. The beautiful colour palette is inspired by these references, centred on a joyful sunshine yellow and a calming sage green, with hints of sky blue and soft pink; all colours that remind me of the architecture, design and mood of Palm Springs.

“Our last collection was solely focused around soft textiles, which I love and am very drawn to, so again we have included these one of a kind textile pieces with our unique Shrimps doodle illustrations central to their design. Alongside them I am also very excited to include handwoven rattan furniture pieces in the collection, as well as beautiful hand-painted ceramics, drawing on Habitat’s expertise with these materials to create unique pieces with a natural feel.”

The Shrimps debut interior collection for Habitat featured the fashion brand’s signature colour palette of pink and red, underpinned with accents of gold and washes of blue, with Breton striped faux fur throws, bold printed bedding, embroidered cushions and handcrafted rugs.

Weiland, added: “Working with Habitat for a second time has been great; it’s so fulfilling to expand the world of Shrimps into furnishings. We conceived each piece to work just as well on its own as in tandem with other pieces from the collection, and I can’t wait to see how people incorporate them into their homes.”

Image: courtesy of Habitat