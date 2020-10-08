Shrimps unveil second collection with Habitat

British fashion brand Shrimps has launched its second interiors collaboration with design brand Habitat, featuring furniture, lighting, textiles and artwork inspired by 1970's Palm Springs.

Launching today, October 8, the eight-piece collection follows the success of Shrimps “sell-out” debut collection for the retailer in 2018, which included faux fur throws, bold printed bedding, embroidered cushions and handcrafted rugs.

For the second capsule collection, Shrimps have added new categories including furniture and lighting, as well as new hand-drawn, painted patterns and artworks that have been created especially for the collaboration with Habitat’s design studio to “extend the world of Shrimps outside of textiles”.

“1970’s Palm Springs was the starting inspiration for our second interiors collaboration with Habitat, bringing a very different feel to our previous capsule collection,” explains Hannah Weiland, founder of Shrimps. “Handwoven rattan is the main focus of this season – a material that I love and have filled my own home with – mixed with an optimistic colour palette of sunshine yellow, vanilla cream and sage green with touches of soft pink and sky blue.”

Rattan forms a key texture of the collection, with key styles being a handwoven rattan small armchair with a bright yellow check printed cushion, which Weiland described as being designed for smaller footprint spaces, as well as a ceramic hand-painted table lamp with a rattan shade, and a Redford handmade rattan cabinet.

“Natural rattan is handwoven in Vietnam, hand-finished rugs and cushions come from India and hand-painted ceramics from Portugal - each piece is unique and meant to be mixed into a range of interior styles as stand-alone statement piece or layered together as part of a curated collection. We’ve had a lot of fun designing these pieces and I hope you enjoy having them in your own home,” added Weiland.

Other highlights include a yellow check rug and cushion, an original artwork featuring classic Shrimps characters, and a playful illustration inspired by the Shrimps Doodle clutch bag, which has been made into a sage green rug and cushion.

Shrimps for Habitat collection ranges from 60 to 395 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Habitat