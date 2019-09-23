Sid Mashburn announces first wholesale partnership and exclusive collection with Mr Porter

Mr Porter, the luxury men's e-commerce site, and Atlanta-based fashion designer Sid Mashburn have launched an exclusive wholesale partnership and capsule collection. Beginning today, Mr Porter will be the only authorized destination beyond Sid Mashburn’s own channels where shoppers can purchase the brand’s signature menswear, which is steeped in American traditionalism and refined with a contemporary approach. The new relationship will also expand Sid Mashburn’s online reach to Mr Porter’s global audience of more than 170 countries.

“As longtime admirers of Mr Sid Mashburn’s work, we are proud to be the first multi-brand retailer for his signature designs," said Sam Kershaw, buying manager at Mr Porter, in a statement. "We know that modern tailoring is integral to our customers’ day-to-day lives, so we are thrilled to offer something they can’t easily access anywhere else.”

The 40-piece exclusive collection will include a curated selection of Sid Mashburn’s elevated tailored clothing, sportswear, footwear, and accessories. Standout pieces include his signature Kincaid jacket, corduroy trousers, the nylon Travelers Trench coat, a range of spread collar dress and sports shirts and suede tassel loafers.

"Mr Porter has really defined an online style destination on a global scale," Mashburn said in a statement. "We’re super honored to be included in their line-up and can’t imagine a better partner for our first foray into wholesale."

To celebrate the partnership, Mr Porter will launch a dedicated editorial article on its weekly digital magazine, The Journal, on Thursday, September 26, as well as an event in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, September 24, at Soho House’s Cities without Houses. Price points for the collection range from 85 dollars to 1750 dollars.