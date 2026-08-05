Signet acquires New York Fashion Week trademarks, CFDA reaffirms leadership

WME has sold the intellectual property, trademarks and digital assets associated with New York Fashion Week, NYFW and NYFW: The Shows to media and entertainment company Signet Fashion, according to WWD.

Signet said it plans to build on NYFW's global profile through expanded live events, digital content, brand partnerships and year-round audience engagement. Further details will be announced in due course.

Following the announcement, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) noted on Instagram that the deal does not change its role in overseeing the event. The organisation said it "continue[s] to organise and steward the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule, the authoritative calendar for American designers," while welcoming investment that strengthens NYFW.

CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb also told WWD: "The Official New York Fashion Week Schedule has long been stewarded by the CFDA and remains the authoritative calendar. We welcome Signet's investment and look forward to seeing how its efforts help create new opportunities for designers."

The sale marks WME's continued shift away from fashion show production, with the company increasingly focusing on its talent representation business through IMG Models, The Wall Group and Art + Commerce.

According to WWD, WME had been exploring a sale of the NYFW trademarks for around two years. The publication also reported that Signet intends to use the acquisition to further develop the event's commercial and media opportunities.