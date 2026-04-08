Silvia Tcherassi and Istituto Marangoni Miami relaunch scholarship, expanding reach across Latin America

Designer Silvia Tcherassi and Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) have announced the second installation of the "Silvia Tcherassi Scholarship," expanding the program's scope to accept applicants from all Latin American countries. The initial scholarship launch in 2024 had been restricted to students in Colombia.

The partnership aims to foster emerging talent in the region’s fashion industry by providing young designers with educational development and real-life mentoring opportunities.

The annual scholarship will award four prizes to Latin American designers: One full scholarship for a one-year intensive course in Fashion Design at Istituto Marangoni Miami, as well as three partial scholarships covering 50 percent of the tuition for any IMM program, including Fashion Business, Fashion Design, Fashion Styling, or Interior Design.

The recipient of the full scholarship will also participate in a structured, four-checkpoint mentorship program throughout the year with Silvia Tcherassi and key members of her team. These sessions will focus on the winner’s professional and creative development, covering key areas of the fashion business from design and production to sales and marketing.

Silvia Tcherassi emphasized the importance of formal education and experience in a press release. "It is more important than ever to have proper training and preparation to succeed in the creative industries," Tcherassi stated, adding that the scholarship is a "meaningful step in that direction". She noted that the goal is for winners to "experience the real workings of a brand, which will complement their education and motivate them to create their own label and business".

Hakan Baykam, CEO and President of Istituto Marangoni Miami, highlighted the collaboration's significance, stating that it "reaffirm[s] IMM’s role as the premier gateway for Latin American excellence in fashion design". He added that by nurturing these designers, the school is "cultivating a cross-cultural dialogue that enriches the design landscape of both regions while investing in future talent".

Application details

The call for applications is open to Latin American students aspiring to work in the fashion industry. Candidates are required to submit a four-piece capsule collection, a 500-word personal statement in English explaining the collection’s concept, and both inspiration and mood boards. Tcherassi noted that the program is seeking "young creatives who offer more than passion or instinct for design," looking specifically for candidates who can develop unique proposals and effectively communicate them.

The selection process involves a rigorous evaluation by a jury composed of Silvia Tcherassi and esteemed faculty members from IMM. The panel will carefully assess each applicant’s portfolio, creativity, and personal vision.